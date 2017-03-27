LIBERIA: Fighting Corruption War Without Weapons Or Ammunitions

Hopes Dashed On January 16, 2006, when Ellen Johnson Sirleaf became President of Liberia, she raised the hopes of many Liberians of a new day in Liberia and inspired the confidence of the International community when she declared "war against corruption as public enemy number one." The President dashed the hopes of the Liberian people and the international community, further in government's commitment to fighting corruption when she failed to reappoint former Auditor General John Morlu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Perspective.