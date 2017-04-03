Liberia and EU hold 5th JIC meeting o...

Liberia and EU hold 5th JIC meeting on progress under legal timber trade agreement

3 hrs ago

The Voluntary Partnership Agreement between the Government of Liberia and the European Union will hold its 5th Joint Implementation Committee meeting in Monrovia from Wednesday 5 to Friday 7 April 2017 at the Monrovia City Hall. The VPA, a bi-lateral Agreement between the GoL and the EU was negotiated from 2009 -2011 and rectify by Liberia in 2013.

Chicago, IL

