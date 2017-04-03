Liberia and EU hold 5th JIC meeting on progress under legal timber trade agreement

The Voluntary Partnership Agreement between the Government of Liberia and the European Union will hold its 5th Joint Implementation Committee meeting in Monrovia from Wednesday 5 to Friday 7 April 2017 at the Monrovia City Hall. The VPA, a bi-lateral Agreement between the GoL and the EU was negotiated from 2009 -2011 and rectify by Liberia in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.