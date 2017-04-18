Liberia: ACBF Reaffirms Support to Support for Women in Agriculture

The Head of the African Capacity Building Foundation , Professor Emmanuel Nnadozie has reaffirmed the ACBF's support to Liberia particularly focusing on empowering women in agriculture, supporting macroeconomic forecasting capacity of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, and providing support for the revitalization of the Liberia Macroeconomic Policy Analysis Center to become a robust and independent research think tank in Liberia.

