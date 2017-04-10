Letter To Inspector General Gregory Coleman of Liberia National Police
With a deep sense of solidarity and empathy for an enterprising young lady who fell prey to police brutality in January of this year, I am overly constrained to pen this open letter to your office. Since your appointment and confirmation as Inspector General in line with Section 22.76 of the National Police Act 2015, this is the first communication I am directly addressing to your office though I have been highlighting other issues pertinent to police brutality, insecurity and public safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Perspective.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber...
|Nov '16
|travel time
|1
|Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|Amine Mccarthy
|35
|Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Bob
|1
|'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Nikki
|1
|Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15)
|May '15
|No Kids
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|wideout1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC