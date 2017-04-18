Investigative Report on Oriental Timber Corporation - Special To The Perspective

The Perspective , March 20, 2000 There has been much concern and controversy regarding the role of the Oriental Timber Corporation A A Malaysian business entity A that has been operating some of Liberia's most reserved forests unscrupulously, without any control or regulation by the government of Liberia. These concerns range from complaints by local residents of the destruction being done to their houses, villages and farms; and to the massive deforestation of the land which could have long-term adverse consequences on the environment.

