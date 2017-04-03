Interpreting Liberian Laws is Replete with Flaws & Biasness: Liberia...
Many years ago, Bishop Bennie D. Warner asserted that, "we are our own problems". At first I found it perplexing to agree with the learned Bishop and concluded that the Bishop was eluding the realities of a failed system in which he participated and had embarked on a "blame game" syndrome, blaming every Liberia instead of those with whom we entrusted to lead our country, manage our resources to benefit every Liberian and to provide Liberians the opportunities to pursue happiness beyond other African nations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Perspective.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber...
|Nov '16
|travel time
|1
|Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|Amine Mccarthy
|35
|Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Bob
|1
|'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Nikki
|1
|Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15)
|May '15
|No Kids
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|wideout1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC