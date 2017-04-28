Health Highlights: April 28, 2017

Health Highlights: April 28, 2017

Officials at the World Health Organization say they've ruled out Ebola as the cause of an illness that's killed 11 of 17 people in the West African nation of Liberia. According to the WHO, the "cluster of unexplained illnesses" began April 24 in an area a few hours away from the Liberian capital of Monrovia.

