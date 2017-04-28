Health Highlights: April 28, 2017
Officials at the World Health Organization say they've ruled out Ebola as the cause of an illness that's killed 11 of 17 people in the West African nation of Liberia. According to the WHO, the "cluster of unexplained illnesses" began April 24 in an area a few hours away from the Liberian capital of Monrovia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HON.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber...
|Nov '16
|travel time
|1
|Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|Amine Mccarthy
|35
|Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Bob
|1
|'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Nikki
|1
|Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15)
|May '15
|No Kids
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|wideout1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC