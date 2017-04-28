Groundbreaking ceremony for China-ass...

Groundbreaking ceremony for China-assisted building projects held in Liberia

7 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The Liberian government has hailed the Chinese government's support in all fronts during a groundbreaking ceremony held in the capital Monrovia for the execution of a ministerial complex and legislative annex building projects . Liberian leader Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, while acknowledging the Chinese government's assistance so far, said on Thursday the two milestone projects will bring "a great relief to various ministries and agencies of the government still operating from outdated buildings that do not meet current daily realities."

Chicago, IL

