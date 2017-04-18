Ed Sheeran Shares A Glimpse Of His Mo...

Ed Sheeran Shares A Glimpse Of His Moving Red Nose Day Trip To Liberia

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: MTV

Ed Sheeran isn't exactly the preaching kind, but he makes an exception for promoting messages that encourage understanding, peace, love, unity, all that good stuff. His track "What Do I Know?" embraces all of these things in every verse, and the four-minute clip he just made for Red Nose Day is soundtracked by the tune - and definitely focused on this mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber... Nov '16 travel time 1
News Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13) Oct '16 Amine Mccarthy 35
News Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Bob 1
News 'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Nikki 1
News Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15) Jan '15 wideout1 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,354 • Total comments across all topics: 280,497,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC