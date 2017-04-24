Crafting a new Motto that Embraces and Recognizes all Segments of Society

Excepting for nuances in messaging style, the pitching themes of the various candidates for President in the upcoming elections have become so similar, it's almost impossible to distinguish their strategies for electoral victory come October, 2017: Jobs & more jobs, affordable education for all, fighting & eliminating corruption in government, infrastructure building, improved healthcare delivery for all, increased food production, etc. etc. These themes in themselves are all great for the country; but there's a problem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Perspective.