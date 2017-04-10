Babson names Nobel Peace Prize-winnin...

Babson names Nobel Peace Prize-winning Liberian President as 2017 commencement speaker

Babson College has named Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as its commencement speaker for undergraduate and graduate students during ceremonies on the Wellesley campus on President Sirleaf, a Nobel Laureate and the first female President of an African Nation, will receive the honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the college. President Sirleaf is known as Africa's "Iron Lady", and she has chronicled her story in the memoir This Child Will Be Great.

