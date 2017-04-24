9 dead of mystery illness in Liberia ...

9 dead of mystery illness in Liberia as Ebola is ruled out

California lawmakers are considering a proposal that would overhaul the health care system of the nation's most populous state by eliminating insurers and guaranteeing coverage for everyone. Scientists created an artificial womb enough like mom's to help tiny lambs grow for a month _ boosting hopes that it might one day help extremely premature babies.

