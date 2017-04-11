2 United Methodists among 10 mysterio...

2 United Methodists among 10 mysterious deaths

Thursday Apr 27

Two United Methodists are among several people who died recently in Greenville in Sinoe County after eating food at a funeral. The cause of deaths are still under investigation but the Liberian government has ruled out Ebola.

Chicago, IL

