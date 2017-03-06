West Africa can serve as a model for ...

West Africa can serve as a model for preventive diplomacy - UN political chief

New York, Mar 7 : The United Nations political affairs chief on Monday stressed that West Africa could be a model of how the UN can work with local partners in bringing stability to regions or sub-regions. The situation in West Africa says a lot of the regions growing capacity to deal with regional problems, said Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman at a regular briefing at the UN Headquarters in New York, following a one-week visit to Liberia, Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, Guinea, The Gambia and Senegal.

