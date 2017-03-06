US-Liberian relations grounded in trust of American institutions

What does the unconventional Trump presidency look like to Liberia, Africa's oldest republic? It is a country founded by freed American slaves, the capital of which, Monrovia, is named after U.S. President James Monroe, and which democratically elected the first women to lead an African nation, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 2005. How is Donald J. Trump viewed as media reports predict a cut of as much as 30 percent to U.S. foreign assistance, with a disproportionate share impacting Africa's health, education and development programs? "I get 'America First,'" said Papa, a 35-year old businessman who holds American and Liberian citizenship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.