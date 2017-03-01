UNWTO appoints King Simeon II ambassador of the International Year of ...

UNWTO appoints King Simeon II ambassa...

United Nations World Tourism Organization Capitan Haya, 42 Madrid, 28020 Spain Phone: +34 91 571 07 57 Fax: +34 91 567 81 00 /20 Visit Website Simeon II received from the Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization the certificate accrediting him as an ambassador of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, which is being observed globally throughout 2017. The figure of Ambassadors of the International Year was presented last January at the launching of the Year that took place in the context of FITUR in Madrid.

