Tiger worm toilets turn poo into fertiliser in crowded cities and refugee camps
Tiger worm toilets which turn human waste into fertilizer could prove to be an affordable and sustainable sanitation solution for increasingly crowded slums and refugee camps across the developing world, water and sanitation experts say. The earthworm-filled toilets take up less space than pit latrines, need to be emptied far less frequently, present less of a health risk, and can provide communities with rich compost for growing crops, according to sanitation specialists.
