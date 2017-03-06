Presidential Library fulfilment of my vision, mission to collect...

Presidential Library fulfilment of my...

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc In what can be described as an endorsement of former President Olusegun Obasanjo's unmatched contributions to Nigeria's history, Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, yesterday said the former President, through the establishment of a Presidential Library, is assisting Nigerians to chart a pathway for development and progress.

Chicago, IL

