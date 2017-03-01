President Sirleafa s Reported Request For 25% Reduction In Salaries &...

Indeed, our Country had been, and is, a quagmire, as we observed recently, elsewhere that a " quagmire is an awkward, hazardous and complex situation; it is a muddled up, mixed-up, messed-up predicament; a difficulty, quandary, entanglement, imbroglio and a fiasco in many African, socio-economic and political affairs". So it had been, and is, the state of affairs of the Republic of Liberia since its founding in 1847, throughout succeeding political administrations up to the day.

