President Sirleaf Lauds Ethiopia for Unprecedented Transformation.

20 hrs ago

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has lauded the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia for its unprecedented transformation over the last several years in various spheres of human development. She said Ethiopia has now become not just the political capital of the continent but economic hub of Africa as well.

Chicago, IL

