Obasanjo, best President Nigeria ever...

Obasanjo, best President Nigeria ever had - Mbang

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vanguard

The Retired Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Sunday Mbang has declared that former President Olusegun Obasanjo remains the best President Nigeria has ever had. The cleric also lamented that the country would have been better than it is currently, had successive governments implemented Obasanjo's policies on agriculture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber... Nov '16 travel time 1
News Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13) Oct '16 Amine Mccarthy 35
News Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... Sep '16 Bob 1
News 'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Nikki 1
News Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15) Jan '15 wideout1 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,866 • Total comments across all topics: 279,380,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC