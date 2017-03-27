Liberian boy rescued by Ed Sheeran du...

Liberian boy rescued by Ed Sheeran during Comic Relief speaks out

The 14-year-old orphan - who goes by the name JD - was the subject of an emotional meeting with Sheeran for Comic Relief The Liberian boy who was rescued by Ed Sheeran has spoken about the experience of being saved by the artist. Sheeran met JD, a 14-year-old orphan who lives on the streets of Liberia, for a segment for last Friday's Comic Relief telecast.

