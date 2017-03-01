Liberia: VP Boakai Accuses President ...

Liberia: VP Boakai Accuses President Sirleaf of Not Supporting Ruling Party

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf might be wiping her hands off the Unity Party as her tenure comes to an end and many are taking notice, including Vice president Joseph N. Boakai. The President, in recent time, has come under several reproaches for not doing much to support and prepare the party ahead of the October presidential and legislative elections.

Chicago, IL

