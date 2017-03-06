Liberia: Urey Steps Down As Lonestar Board Chair

The political leader of the All Liberian Party , Benoni Urey, has step down as Board Chair of Lonestar Cell MTN to focus his "time and energy entirely" on his aspiration to become the next president of the Republic of Liberia. Mr. Urey, who served the company for 18 years, told Liberians at a press conference over the weekend that his decision to step aside came about when he realized that Liberians have been longing for a change that will transform their lives; a change that will bring dignity and pride to their families, "and therefore, I am convinced that the ALP is in the best position to do that."

