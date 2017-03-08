Liberia: LBDI, Nobel-Liberia Launch E...

Liberia: LBDI, Nobel-Liberia Launch E-Banking Service

The management of the Liberian Bank for Development and Investment and her customers were elated when the bank through the support of NOBEL-Liberia launched its 24/7 E-Banking service on Tuesday, March 7. The E-Banking service at LBDI is aimed at easing the numerous difficulties customers often face withdrawing their money from the bank. Tuesday's occasion was witnessed by the bank's president and chief executive officer , John B.S. Davies; the chairman of the Board of Directors and Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Boima Kamara; NOBEL-Liberia CEO Jallah In separate remarks, Mr. Davies expressed thanks and appreciation to the management of NOBEL-Liberia for making available four E-Banking services in Monrovia and its environs.

