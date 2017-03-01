Liberia investigates death of celebra...

Liberia investigates death of celebrated Ebola fighter amid stigma fears

Wednesday

DAKAR: The death from childbirth of a woman named Time magazine "Person of the Year" in 2014 for her work fighting Ebola in Liberia is being investigated after reports that health workers were afraid to treat her, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday. Ebola survivor Salom Karwah died last week four days after suffering complications from giving birth by caesarean section in a major hospital, according to the ministry's chief medical officer Francis Kateh.

Chicago, IL

