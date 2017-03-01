Liberia investigates death of celebrated Ebola fighter amid stigma fears
DAKAR: The death from childbirth of a woman named Time magazine "Person of the Year" in 2014 for her work fighting Ebola in Liberia is being investigated after reports that health workers were afraid to treat her, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday. Ebola survivor Salom Karwah died last week four days after suffering complications from giving birth by caesarean section in a major hospital, according to the ministry's chief medical officer Francis Kateh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber...
|Nov '16
|travel time
|1
|Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|Amine Mccarthy
|35
|Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D...
|Sep '16
|Bob
|1
|'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Nikki
|1
|Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15)
|May '15
|No Kids
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|wideout1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC