Liberia: Defendants Plead Not Guilty ...

Liberia: Defendants Plead Not Guilty in Sable Mining 'Bribery' Case

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Defendants in the ongoing Sable Mining "bribery" case at Criminal Court "C" in Monrovia Thursday pleaded not guilty to charges brought against them by the state. Defendants G. Varney Sherman, E.C.B. Jones, Christopher Onanuga, Richard Tolbert, Klaus Piprek, Willie Belleh, Eugene Shannon, Morris Saytumah and J. Alex Tyler pleaded not guilty after the reading of their indictment by the Clerk of Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber... Nov '16 travel time 1
News Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13) Oct '16 Amine Mccarthy 35
News Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... Sep '16 Bob 1
News 'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Nikki 1
News Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15) Jan '15 wideout1 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,554 • Total comments across all topics: 279,471,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC