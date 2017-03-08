Liberia: Defendants Plead Not Guilty in Sable Mining 'Bribery' Case
Defendants in the ongoing Sable Mining "bribery" case at Criminal Court "C" in Monrovia Thursday pleaded not guilty to charges brought against them by the state. Defendants G. Varney Sherman, E.C.B. Jones, Christopher Onanuga, Richard Tolbert, Klaus Piprek, Willie Belleh, Eugene Shannon, Morris Saytumah and J. Alex Tyler pleaded not guilty after the reading of their indictment by the Clerk of Court.
