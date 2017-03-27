Kenya: Lebanese Firm Zakhem On the Sp...

Kenya: Lebanese Firm Zakhem On the Spot Over Sh48bn Pipeline

When Lebanese engineering firm Zakhem won the tender in 2014 to build a 20-inch pipeline in Kenya, it promised to complete the work in 18 months at a cost of Sh48 billion. It hasn't.

