ICT, Digital Liberia And E-Government

11 hrs ago Read more: The Perspective

At a recent gathering of Liberian dignitaries - the big names, including the US Ambassador accredited to Liberia, USAID Executives, line Ministers and others - at a local hotel, with the Honorable, Dr. Fredrick Norkeh, Minister of Posts & Telecommunications, R. L .., the host in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development, USAID, the funding partner . They In a major statement as Head and most senior management executive of the Information and Communication Technology sector in Liberia, Dr. Norkeh "called on policy makers to join his Ministry " and the funding partners "in championing technological transfer in the country" .

Chicago, IL

