I Sense A Plethora Of Lawsuits: 2017 Elections Results Could Be Challenged
The National Elections Commission of Liberia must be smart enough and must know better to uphold the Code of Conduct law and the Supreme Court of Liberia decision or else the NEC could face legal actions in court that will seek to invalidate the outcome of any elections outcome if the NEC puts on the ballot name or names of candidates who fall short of satisfying the Code of Conduct Law.
