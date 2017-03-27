For Commencement, A Historically Male...

For Commencement, A Historically Male Set of Speakers

Tuesday Mar 28

When Mark E. Zuckerberg speaks at the University's afternoon exercises in May, he will be the latest in a series of heads of state, television hosts, journalists, award-winner actors, and Cabinet members to have addressed a year of Harvard graduates. But he will also join a cadre of overwhelmingly male speakers.

Chicago, IL

