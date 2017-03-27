Ed Sheeran pays for safe home for raped Liberian boys

Spring Breakers: Megyn Kelly and husband Douglas Brunt enjoy some fun in the sun with their three children on Hawaiian vacation before start of new $15m NBC job Spring Break cheerleader, 14, dies when log she was posing on for selfies with friends rolled over, crushing her under water Democrats delay the committee vote on Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch for a week and push Republicans toward 'nuclear option' 'Sometimes a bad deal is worse than getting a deal': Trump ditched Obamacare repeal bill because it was a 'bad deal' White House says - boasting that Trump knows 'when to walk away' 'Hernandez didn't like to be approached': NFL star refused to take photos with fans and lashed out at 'snitch promoters' in Boston nightclub where he partied before 'shooting dead two men because they spilled a drink on him' NFL owners approve Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas despite ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.