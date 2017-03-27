Ed Sheeran pays for safe home for Liberian boys after moving Comic Relief trip

Ed Sheeran paid an emotional trip to Liberia in aid of Comic Relief where he met several children in poverty Ed Sheeran has paid for a group of Liberian children to stay in a safe place following his recent trip to the country in aid of Comic Relief . Following Friday night's emotional plea during the televised show, the organisation has confirmed that the British singer has ensured the young boys are now safe.

