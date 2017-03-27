Ed Sheeran pays for safe home for Liberian boys after moving Comic Relief trip
Ed Sheeran paid an emotional trip to Liberia in aid of Comic Relief where he met several children in poverty Ed Sheeran has paid for a group of Liberian children to stay in a safe place following his recent trip to the country in aid of Comic Relief . Following Friday night's emotional plea during the televised show, the organisation has confirmed that the British singer has ensured the young boys are now safe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hellomagazine.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber...
|Nov '16
|travel time
|1
|Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|Amine Mccarthy
|35
|Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Bob
|1
|'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Nikki
|1
|Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15)
|May '15
|No Kids
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|wideout1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC