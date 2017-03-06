Echoes From The Hill-Top: VP Boakai On a oeSplitting Pointa
Introduction In an exclusive interview by the FrontPage newspaper, Vice President Joseph Boakai left no stone unturned in making clear his personal and official relationship with Mrs. Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf as a friend; as President of the Nation; and as Head of their Unity Party, and he, as Deputy President of the Nation . This, indeed, is true confession , unique in African politics.
