Ebola: Nurse's family to sue Liberian hospital over her death

The family of a Liberian Ebola nurse named Time magazine's "Person of the Year" in 2014 wants to sue a hospital whose staff they say were too scared to treat her when she died of complications around childbirth. The hospital in the capital Monrovia rejected that claim, saying staff had done all they could save Salome Karwah, who died after giving birth by caesarean section last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.