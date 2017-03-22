Chimps left to starve on monkey islan...

Chimps left to starve on monkey island are now thriving

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Hand of friendship: Chimps left to starve on monkey island by health research company are thriving after volunteers canoe in to feed them bananas and coconuts Chimpanzees who were captured from the wild by humans to be used in medical experiments, infected with deadly diseases like hepatitis, then left deep in the jungles of Liberia are now thriving after crowd-funding efforts raised money to help with high monthly care costs. The chimps who live on six islets in the country's south - region dubbed Monkey Island - were experimented on at a controversial virus testing laboratory set up by the New York Blood Center in 1974.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber... Nov '16 travel time 1
News Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13) Oct '16 Amine Mccarthy 35
News Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Bob 1
News 'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Nikki 1
News Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15) Jan '15 wideout1 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,986 • Total comments across all topics: 279,761,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC