Chimps left to starve on monkey island are now thriving

Hand of friendship: Chimps left to starve on monkey island by health research company are thriving after volunteers canoe in to feed them bananas and coconuts Chimpanzees who were captured from the wild by humans to be used in medical experiments, infected with deadly diseases like hepatitis, then left deep in the jungles of Liberia are now thriving after crowd-funding efforts raised money to help with high monthly care costs. The chimps who live on six islets in the country's south - region dubbed Monkey Island - were experimented on at a controversial virus testing laboratory set up by the New York Blood Center in 1974.

