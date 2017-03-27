BOOKS | REVIEWS: Madame President

In her new biography "Madame President," Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Helene Cooper dodges the pitfall of idealizing her subject, Liberian leader Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. That's no small feat: After all, Johnson Sirleaf is Africa's first democratically elected female president and a Nobel Peace Prize winner, a battered wife and mother of four by age 22 who went on to study at Harvard and make a name for herself in international finance.

Chicago, IL

