After Ebola, Nancy Writebol continues her calling counseling other survivors
It's been three years since a humble Charlotte missionary found herself at the center of West Africa's Ebola crisis. Nancy Writebol has fully recovered and she and her husband David are working in Liberia again.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
