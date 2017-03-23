African summit without actual African...

African summit without actual Africans? Only in Trump's America

Monday Mar 20 Read more: Daily Kos

Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... Since the Trump administration seems to be banning Africans now, does that plan also include African heads of state-like Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf? Since the Trump administration seems to be banning Africans now, does that plan also include African heads of state-like Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf? This much is clear-Donald Trump has a plan to make America as unwelcoming to foreigners as possible.

