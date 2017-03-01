A Legislature of Indigenous Vampires - " Part 2

During her 10th State of the Nation Address on January 26, 2015, President Sirleaf was correct when she renamed corruption from public enemy number one to a vampire of development and obstruction of progress. Corruption is not only when one illegally converts public resources into his/her personal account, but it is when a group of public officials unpatriotically, unreasonably and astronomically increase their salaries and benefits in the midst of economic recession and extreme poverty/hardship.

