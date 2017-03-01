A Husband Loses His 'Best Friend' - S...

A Husband Loses His 'Best Friend' - Salome Karwah, Ebola Hero

Wednesday Mar 1

When James Harris rushed his wife, Salome Karwah, to a hospital at the edge of Monrovia on the night of February 19, he expected that she'd be treated as a priority case. Salome was a prominent Ebola survivor and ex-Doctors Without Borders employee who'd graced the cover of Time magazine in 2014 as one of the "Ebola Fighters" named persons of the year.

Chicago, IL

