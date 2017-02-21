West Africa: Senators Want Weah, John...

West Africa: Senators Want Weah, Johnson Report

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Senate yesterday voted unanimously to approve a request mandating Senators Prince Y. Johnson and George M. Weah to present a comprehensive report on their recent activities at the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja, Nigeria. The vote was prompted by a motion from River Gee Senator Matthew Jaye and supported by Senator Varney G. Sherman requiring the two Senators to either make a joint or separate reports to plenary within two weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber... Nov '16 travel time 1
News Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13) Oct '16 Amine Mccarthy 35
News Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... Sep '16 Bob 1
News 'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Nikki 1
News Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15) Jan '15 wideout1 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,184 • Total comments across all topics: 279,129,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC