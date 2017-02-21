West Africa: Senators Want Weah, Johnson Report

The Senate yesterday voted unanimously to approve a request mandating Senators Prince Y. Johnson and George M. Weah to present a comprehensive report on their recent activities at the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja, Nigeria. The vote was prompted by a motion from River Gee Senator Matthew Jaye and supported by Senator Varney G. Sherman requiring the two Senators to either make a joint or separate reports to plenary within two weeks.

