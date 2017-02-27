West Africa: Morocco Seeks to Join EC...

West Africa: Morocco Seeks to Join ECOWAS

Saturday Feb 25 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Morocco, a north African country, has officially requested to join the Economic Community of West African States as a full member. According to APA, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation issued a statement on the plan to join the 15-member West African bloc.

