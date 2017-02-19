Top Items On This 12-Year-Old's Wish List: 'A Leg, A Bicycle'
Sundaygar Moses, now 12, was suffered a gunshot wound as an infant. Due to an infection, his right leg had to be amputated beneath the knee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
