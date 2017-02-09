The academic case for repealing Trump...

The academic case for repealing Trump's refugee and travel ban

After the US refugee and immigration ban went into effect, it immediately began to have a negative effect on much needed humanitarian aid and technical support, particularly in Iraq, Lebanon, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen. Ambiguity regarding travel to and from these seven countries, particularly for those with dual citizenship and those who are in the USA with work visas, caused confusion.

Chicago, IL

