Politics is local, interest-based, race-based and ethnicity-based

Politics is local, interest-based, race-based and ethnicity-based. If not, why do the Gios and Manos in Nimba County always vote for Senator Prince Johnson; the poor for George Weah and his CDC; and why do we say that Grand Bassa is expected to go to Charles Brumskine; Lofa will go to VP Joe Boakai; and Bong may go to Weah-Taylor or to Cummings-Sulunteh if Sulunteh is VP to Cummings, etc? The same reason Congua were afraid and denied the native majority to right to vote and to form their own political parties from 1847 to 1980.

Chicago, IL

