New Gambian president promises reforms, freedoms

Saturday Feb 18

Gambia's new president promised greater freedom, an improved economy and better education as thousands attended a ceremony Saturday marking his inauguration after a tense political standoff with the country's former longtime leader. "This is a victory for democracy.

Chicago, IL

