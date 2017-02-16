NEC Chairman Jerome Korkoya Must Stop...

NEC Chairman Jerome Korkoya Must Stop Casting Blame and Deceiving The Liberian People

The statement by NEC Chairman Jerome Korkoya that the United Nations Development Program is to blame for the purchase of faulty camera equipment for the Voters Registration Exercise, the shortage of Optical Marked Recognition forms as well as his disclosure to Prime FM reporter that NEC, in the face of overwhelming problems, had registered about a million voters in the space of one-week, cannot go without comment.

Chicago, IL

