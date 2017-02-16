NEC Chairman Jerome Korkoya Must Stop Casting Blame and Deceiving The Liberian People
The statement by NEC Chairman Jerome Korkoya that the United Nations Development Program is to blame for the purchase of faulty camera equipment for the Voters Registration Exercise, the shortage of Optical Marked Recognition forms as well as his disclosure to Prime FM reporter that NEC, in the face of overwhelming problems, had registered about a million voters in the space of one-week, cannot go without comment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Perspective.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber...
|Nov '16
|travel time
|1
|Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|Amine Mccarthy
|35
|Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D...
|Sep '16
|Bob
|1
|'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Nikki
|1
|Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15)
|May '15
|No Kids
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|wideout1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC