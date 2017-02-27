Liberia: Sirleaf's Staff in Fraudulent Liberia Voters Registration Exercise
A consultant of the Presidential Delivery Unit, Amos Siebo, has been arrested as part of an illegal voters registration ring at his private home in Johnsonville, outside Monrovia. The ring was busted with an assortment of National Elections Commission voters registration materials, including cameras, blank voters cards, forms and printers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber...
|Nov '16
|travel time
|1
|Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|Amine Mccarthy
|35
|Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D...
|Sep '16
|Bob
|1
|'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Nikki
|1
|Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15)
|May '15
|No Kids
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|wideout1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC