Liberia: Sirleaf's Staff in Fraudulen...

Liberia: Sirleaf's Staff in Fraudulent Liberia Voters Registration Exercise

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A consultant of the Presidential Delivery Unit, Amos Siebo, has been arrested as part of an illegal voters registration ring at his private home in Johnsonville, outside Monrovia. The ring was busted with an assortment of National Elections Commission voters registration materials, including cameras, blank voters cards, forms and printers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber... Nov '16 travel time 1
News Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13) Oct '16 Amine Mccarthy 35
News Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... Sep '16 Bob 1
News 'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Nikki 1
News Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15) Jan '15 wideout1 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,984 • Total comments across all topics: 279,209,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC