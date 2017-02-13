Liberia: Senate Hires Experts to Investigate Bad Economy
The Upper House of the 53rd Legislature has hired four economic experts, known as "Independent Economic Review and Advisory Panel" to research the causes of the country's bad economy and advance solutions. After the investigation the panel will make recommendations for the Senate's consideration in order to improve the economy and reduce hardships, Senate Pro Tempore Armah Z. Jallah told journalists in his Capitol Hill office on Friday.
